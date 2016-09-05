Dr. Richard Alan Smith

BRISTOL - Dr. Richard Alan Smith, 69, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Avoca Christian Church, 2417 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, Tennessee. A Memorial Service for Dr. Richard Alan Smith will follow at 7:00 PM with Minister Bob Robinson officiating. The family request everyone attending the service to wear Tennessee Orange and White in honor of Dr. Smith’s favorite team the University of Tennessee Volunteers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or by visiting www.hdsa.org, Avoca Christian Church, 2417 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, Healing Hands of Bristol, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620, or to the charity of choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Smith family and be viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Dr. Richard Alan Smith and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.