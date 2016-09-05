Dan Hyder

FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Dan Hyder, age 73 of Fort Blackmore, VA went home to be with his Lord on September 2, 2016. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 6, 2016 from 12 noon to 2:00 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Hobert Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be sons-in-laws and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his many brothers in Christ. Online condolences may be made to the Dan Hyder family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Dan Hyder.