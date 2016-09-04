Stella Mae Parker

KINGSPORT - Stella Mae Parker, age 90 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2016 at her home, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in the chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Brother Raymond Perry officiating with special music by The Heavenly Reflections. Entombment will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.