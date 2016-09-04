Robert James Crites

KINGSPORT - Robert James Crites, 72, of Kingsport, TN passed away at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital on Thursday, September 1, 2016. It was the wishes of Mr. Crites to be cremated. The family will hold a fellowship gathering to celebrate the life of Mr. Crites from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2016, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home. There will be an online guest register for the Crites family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Robert James Crites family.