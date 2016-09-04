Reverend Claude Ray Christian

MT. CARMEL - Reverend Claude Ray Christian, age 82, entered the presence of the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6th from 5:30 – 7:30PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:30PM with Reverend Gordon Christian officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, September 7th at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Reverend James Adams officiating. For more information call 357-4146, or to post online condolences, please visit our website at www.tcfuneralhome.com. The staff of Tri-Cities Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Claude Ray Christian.