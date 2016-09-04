Nell Whetsel

Nell Whetsel, 89, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Griffin officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those planning to attend the graveside may meet at 10:45 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Nell Whetsel.