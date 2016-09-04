Milford Burl Bledsoe

BLACKWATER, VA - Milford Burl Bledsoe, 78, of Blackwater, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2106 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2016, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Harry Lee Moore officiating. Pam and Betty Joe Maness will be providing music. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2016, at 11:00 a.m., at the Burke’s Union Cemetery in the Blackwater Community. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. The family would like to request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family to help cover expenses. An online guest register is available for the Bledsoe family at gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the family of Milford Burl Bledsoe.