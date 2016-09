Lynn Elizabeth Cooper Watts

GRAY - Lynn E. Cooper Watts went Home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2016. The family will receive friends on September 8, 2016 from 6-7 pm at Great Commission Church, 1249 Chestnut Street, Kingsport TN 37664. A Celebration of Life will follow with Pastor Matthew Thomas officiating. Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is serving the Watts family with honor. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com