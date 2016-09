Lois L. Osman

KINGSPORT - Lois L. Osman, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at her residence. She will be buried at Centre County Memorial Park, State College, PA. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Lois L. Osman.