John (Bernard) Walters

KINGSPORT - John (Bernard) Walters, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2016 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be conducted at 1p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at New Covenant Pentecostal Church with Rev. Arthur Collins, Brother William Gross, and Pastor Buddy Cretsinger officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Posts 3/265. Pallbearers will be Robert Walters, Joshua Phillips, Caleb Phillips, Scott Walters, Keith Walters, Jonathan Costella, and Ted Collins. Special thanks to the members of New Covenant Pentecostal Church family for their years of love and support.