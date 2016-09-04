Jackie D. Scott

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jackie D. Scott, 66, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Heritage Hall Health Care Center, Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th with funeral services beginning at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. For the complete obit go to royagreenfuneralhome.com. Online condolences may be made at royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. green Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scott family.