Beverley Herron

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Beverley Herron, 69, passed away at home on Friday (September 2, 2016,) surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6) at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Benny Boles, Pastor Ralph McFarland and Pastor Tony Nunley officiating. Committal graveside rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procseeion to the cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is serving the Herron family.