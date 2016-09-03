Willard E. McLain

ROGERSVILLE - Willard E. McLain, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, September 01, 2016, at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Sunday (9/4/16) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Gerald Helton and Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. Burial will follow in North Fork Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christansells.com.