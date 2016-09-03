Sophie Bridgle Kenny

KINGSPORT - Sophie Bridgle Kenny, 83, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday (September 1, 2016). The family will receive friends on Monday (September 5, 2016) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Brother Robert Buchanan officiating. Committal services will be held Monday (September 5, 2016) at 3:00 p.m. in the Garden of Faith at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made to the Kenny family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Kenny family.