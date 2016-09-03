Nell Whetsel

Nell Whetsel, 89, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Griffin officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Sylvia Nell Whetsel.