Michael Lyon

JOHNSON CITY - Michael Thomas Lyon entered the Gates of Heaven on August 31, 2016. A service to honor and celebrate the life of Michael Thomas Lyon will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at Morrison City Christian Church in Kingsport with ministers Bob Underwood and Brian Powell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM in the church sanctuary, prior to the afternoon service on Sunday. The graveside service and interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Hammond Post #3 & #265. Active pallbearers will be Steve Simpson, Dennis Robbins, Jackson Hill, Nile Shoemaker, Bob Caldwell, Ronnie Lyons and Jason Lyons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrison City Christian Church at 1940 Darnell Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665 or Harrison Christian Church at 2517 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent in Kingsport handled all of the funeral arrangements.