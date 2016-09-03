Lois A. Kennedy

ST. PAUL, VA - Lois A. Kennedy, 85, died Friday, September 2, 2016 at Commonwealth Assisted Living, Abingdon, Virginia. Funeral Services for Lois A. Kennedy will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Harold Hawkins, Rev. Mike Patrick and Rev. Virgil Musick officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2016 in Valley View Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2016. Pallbearers will be Mike Burton, Allen Meade, Dean Barnette, Donnie Meade, Tim Meade, Travis Maxfield and Chad Kilgore. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. On line condolences may be sent to the Kennedy family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.