Donald Wayne Bell

ROGERSVILLE - Donald Wayne Bell, age 28, of Rogersville, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2016 . He attended the Melting Pot Mission . The family will receive friends on Monday, September 5, 2016, from12:00 till 2:00 pm- at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The Funeral Ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev Milton Haun , Minister Michael Smith and Brandon Venson officiating. The graveside will follow at Ward Family Cemetery . Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.