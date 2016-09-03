Darrell Kennedy

GRAY - Darrell Kennedy, 78, of Gray, passed away Monday August 29th, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will be held at 1pm Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with Rev. Lloyd J. Jones officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, it would please the family and they know it would Darrell, if you paid it forward and gave blood at the Marsh Regional Blood Center, in his memory. You may also give a donation to his wife to help defray initial expenses of cost in these days of transition. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Darrell Kennedy.