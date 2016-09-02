Robert Lee Godsey II “Robby”,

KINGSPORT - Robert Lee Godsey II “Robby”, 47 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 11:30AM to 1:30PM on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Merciful Grace Fellowship Church at 385 Bancroft Chapel Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Shannon Powers and Pastor Randy Perciful officiating. Graveside services will be conducted following the funeral at East Lawn Memorial Park with Joshua Godsey, Randy Johnson, Travis Shelton, Jacob Oaks, Jacob Wells, David Foulk, Tyler Winston, and Duane Childress serving as pallbearers. To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Godsey family.