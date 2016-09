Ricky Lynn Hite, Jr.

Ricky Lynn Hite, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2016. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 03, 2016 at 1:00 PM at Hite Family Cemetery (Kingsport, TN). Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family. You may visit trinitymemorialcenters.com if you wish to leave a message of condolence or to send flowers to the family.