Mildred Louise Miner Davis

ROGERSVILLE - Mildred Louise Miner Davis, age 93, of Rogersville, was called home to Heaven Wednesday, August 31, 2016, surrounded by all her children and loved ones in the house where she had grown up. The family will receive friends Friday, September 2, 2016 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Spires’ Chapel Baptist Church, Hwy 70 North, Rogersville, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor John North and Rev. Earnest Davis officiating. Music and singing will be by Louise’s family and church family with her grandsons and great grandsons serving as pallbearers. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Highland Cemetery, Rogersville, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.