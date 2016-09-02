Luther Clarence Stinnett, Jr.

BRISTOL, VA - Luther Clarence Stinnett, Jr., age 80, a resident of Bristol, VA passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 31, 2016. The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 4, 2016 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Mizelle of First Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Lee Hill, Gary Anderson, Carl Puckett, Larry Minnick, John McCulley and David Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Cecil Laws, Don Royston, Keith Crabtree, David Arnold, Sonny Lowe, Georgeanne Mullins and Scott Hughes. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M., Sunday prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or expressions of sympathy may also be made in the form of a donations in Mr. Stinnett’s memory to a church or charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Stinnett Family.