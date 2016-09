Judy Dalton Brooks

ROGERSVILLE - Judy Kaye Dalton Brooks, 65, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday night (September 1, 2016) at her residence following a long term illness with cancer. She was a long time resident of the Long Island community and was currently residing in Rogersville. Online condolences can be sent to www.cartertrent.com. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport.