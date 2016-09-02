John “Shorty” Boyer

ACWORTH, GA - John "Shorty" Boyer, age 84, of Acworth, GA, went to be with the Lord and his wife, Wednesday, August 31, 2016. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 2:00 pm in East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Montgomery officiating. Military graveside rights will be held by VFW Post #4933. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport, 1 Positive Place, Kingsport, TN 37660.