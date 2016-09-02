Jimmy L. Carmack

Jim Carmack, 74, died on August 30, 2016 at his residence. A private family Entombment Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Oak Hill Memorial Park & Cremation Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 3, 2016 from11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be under the direction of Steve Edwards. Jim requested no flowers. If one desires, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's honor to, Bridge Home No-Kill Animal Shelter, PO Box 654, Blountville, TN 37617.