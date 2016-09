Claude Ray Christian

MT. CARMEL - Claude Ray Christian, age 82, entered the presence of the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. For more information call 357-4146, or to post online condolences, please visit our website at www.tcfuneralhome.com. The staff of Tri-Cities Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Claude Ray Christian.