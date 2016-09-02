Charlotte Maggard

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charlotte Maggard, 68, passed away Friday, September 2, 2016 at Wellmont Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will receive friends at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, VA on Monday, September 5, 2016 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Services will follow the visitation at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Roy Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory. Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Charlotte Maggard. You may go online to view obituaries at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com