GATE CITY, VA - Billy Jack Cox Sr., age 76 of Gate City, VA passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 4, 2016 from 4 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence or BJ’s residence. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Alan Moser officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Journey Home, and Colton Powers. Graveside service will be held Monday, September 5, 2016 at 11 AM in the Strong Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 AM. to follow in procession. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Culbertson, Ronnie Wheatley, Scott County School System Bus Drivers, and Abingdon Ambulance Service employees. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Abingdon Ambulance Service, and the staff of A-600 Holston Valley Medical Center. Online condolences may be made to the Billy Jack Cox Sr. family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Billy Jack Cox Sr.