Timothy Alan Gregg, Sr.

JONESBOROUGH - Timothy Alan Gregg, Sr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2016. The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be conducted immediately following the funeral service at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers are Kenneth Sensabaugh, Troy Hood, Ricky Garst, Travis Long, Eddie Gregg and Dillon Renfro. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Gregg and Max Hinkle. To leave an online message for the Gregg family, please visit us at www.tribute-services.com. Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is proudly serving the Gregg family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, TN (Gray Community) 423-207-0771.