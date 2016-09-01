Jolena “Jody” Clark

KINGSPORT - Jolena “Jody” Clark, 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord following a lengthy illness on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at Indian Path Medical Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Minister Ralph Owens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jody’s name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by contacting the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Jolena “Jody” Clark and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.