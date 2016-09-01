John Harve Mooney Sr.

COEBURN, VA - John Harve Mooney Sr entered eternal life at his home in Coeburn,Virginia Wednesday, August 31, 2016. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 3, 2016 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn. Funeral Services will follow at 11 A.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Rev. Solomon Jones officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow in the Clinch River Baptist Association Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.