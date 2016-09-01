Freddy Gerald (Fred) Lawson, Sr.

NORTON, VA - Freddy Gerald (Fred) Lawson, Sr., 90, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at his home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gwen Owens officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 11 am Saturday to travel in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnny Munsey, Roy Davidson, Roy Jessee, Bobby Cassell, Ronathan Boggs and Larry Dingus. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve “Chico” Couch, Jack Barker, Clifford Bates, Roger Combs, Larry Hamilton, Johnny Godsey and Ezra Dye. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1267, Norton, VA 24273