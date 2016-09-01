Florence Warrick Smith

KINGSPORT - Florence Warrick Smith, 90, passed away during the early morning hours of Tuesday (August 30, 2016). The family will receive friends on Friday (September 2, 2016) from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Committal services will be held Friday (September 2, 2016) at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park with Brother David Dotson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The First Baptist Church (200 W Church Circle Kingsport, TN 37660). Online condolences may be made to the Smith family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Smith family.