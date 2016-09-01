Douglas Russell

GATE CITY, VA - Charles Douglas Russell, 70, who was a man of few words, but had a heart of gold passed away, Thursday, September 1, 2016 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - & 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Masonic services will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. by Catlett Lodge #35 AF&AM. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. A eulogy will be given by his nephew, Pastor Aaron Noe. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 4, 2016 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Gary McMurray, Charlie Robinette, Ron Mosley, and members of the 1963 Rye Cove Eagles football team will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Russell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Douglas Russell.