Robert (Robbie) Lee Godsey II

KINGSPORT - Robert (Robbie) Lee Godsey II, 47, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at his residence. Friends may call anytime at the parents residence, 2112 Cindy Place in Kingsport. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport.