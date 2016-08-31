Mrs. Marguerite Louise Bellamy Gordon Wyatt

KNOXVILLE - Mrs. Marguerite Louise Bellamy Gordon Wyatt passed from this life on Sunday, August 28, 2016 at the age of 88, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday September 3, 2016 at 2:00pm from Lee St. Baptist Church with Dr. W.A.Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service. Entombment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at raclarkfuneralservice@yahoo.com Professional service and care of Mrs. Marguerite Louise Bellamy Gordon Wyatt and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584