Larry Allen Jennings

KINGSPORT - Larry Allen Jennings, 68, Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 29, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Scott Fields and Rev. Gary Calhoun officiating. Heavenly Reflections and Downpour will provide the music. An entombment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2016 at Oak Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Military rites conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post#3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA. Jack Dodson, Johnny Mullins, Wayne King, Charlie Robinette, Lester Gillenwater, and Ronald Cropper will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at Oak Hill Memorial Gardens at 10:45 a.m., Friday for the Entombment service.