James Howard Everhart

KINGSPORT - James Howard Everhart, 93, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2016, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Military rites will be conducted by The American Legion Posts 3/265. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of James Howard Everhart.