Ethel Lee (McLain) Cradic

CHURCH HILL - Ethel Lee (McLain) Cradic of Church Hill, took Jesus's hand and he led her to the Land of No-more on Monday, August 29, 2016. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Thursday at the Johnson - Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the home of her daughter, Genell Cradic. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Edward H. McLain officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Church Hill Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her name to Higher Ground Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Church Hill or First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport.