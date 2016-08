Bobby Darrell Anderson

NORTON, VA - Bobby Darrell Anderson, 58, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 in Wise Va. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Saturday in the funeral home chapel with E.L. Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.