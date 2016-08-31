Beulah Lane

HILTONS, VA - Beulah Kate Lane, 82, of East Carter’s Valley Community, went home to be with the Jesus on Sunday morning (August 28, 2016) at Nova Healthcare and Rehab Center following a lengthy illness. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (August 31, 2016) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday (August 31, 2016) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ronnie Horne and Rev. David Gillenwater, officiating. Music will be provided by Glenwood Singers and Mountain Gospel Singers. A graveside service will take place on Thursday (September 1, 2016) at 11:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Her grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Lane family.