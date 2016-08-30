WAYNE G. BYRON

BLOUNTVILLE - Wayne G. Byron, 68, Blountville, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor P.J. Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd., Suite 102, Johnson City, TN 37601. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Wayne G. Byron.