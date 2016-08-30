Tina Louise Stephens

SALTVILLE, VA - Tina Louise Stephens, age 48, passed away on August 29, 2016. Funeral services for Tina L. Stephens will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2016 in the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Allison officiating. Burial will follow in the Elizabeth Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Calvin Grizzle, Wendell Grizzle, Danny Hanshew, Daniel Hanshew, Austyn Harmon and Samuel Collins. Michael Grizzle is an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, VA is serving the Tina Stephens family.