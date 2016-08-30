Darrell Kennedy

GRAY - Darrell Kennedy, 78, of Gray, passed away Monday, August 29, 2016. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Darrell Kennedy.