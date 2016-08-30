Candace Lee Cumbow

KINGSPORT - Candace Lee Cumbow, age 45, of Kingsport, entered into her eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, on Friday, August 26, 2016 following a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Roy Charles officiating. For further information and full obituary details please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Cumbow family.