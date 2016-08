Angelena Fraysier

KINGSPORT - Angelena Lane Fraysier, 67, Kingsport, TN passed away, Monday, August 29, 2016 at her residence A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2016 at the Fellowship Chapel, Ft. Blackmore, VA with Rev. Wayne Stallard officiating. The Sluss Family will provide the music. An online guest register is available for the Fraysier family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.