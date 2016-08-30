Adrian Eugene Legge

BIG STONE GAP, VA - On August 27, 2016, Adrian Eugene Legge peacefully went to be with the Lord. The family will be receive on Saturday Sept 3, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following the visitation in the funeral homes chapel with the Apostle Yanthophalees Jackson officiating. The commital service will be held at a later date.