William Steven Edens

SPARTANBURG, SC - William Steve Edens, 80, passed away Wednesday (August 24, 2016). The family will receive friends on Wednesday (August 31, 2016) from noon to 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Whittamore officiating. Entombment will follow Wednesday (August 31, 2016)) at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park.