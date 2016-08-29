Wayne G. Byron

BLOUNTVILLE - Wayne G. Byron, 68, Blountville, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor P.J. Johnson officiating. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Wayne G. Byron.